Europeans also seek EU asylum

All the arguments that have broken out in Europe on the right of asylum in recent years - and the accompanying racism - are based on the idea that asylum seekers are those arriving from across the Mediterranean or Turkey, originating in Africa and Asia.
In reality, among those who applied for asylum in EU countries last year there were almost 100,000 European citizens: Albanians, Turks, Russians, Georgians, Ukrainians, Armenians, and others.
These asylum seekers tend to escape t...
This article was produced by Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa as part of the European Data Journalism Network. It was translated by Ciaran Lawless.
EDJNet is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.
