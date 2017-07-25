US votes to sanction EU firms in Russia project

US congressmen are preparing to vote on new Russia sanctions on Tuesday (25 July) in a move set to anger parts of the EU.

The bill, entitled Countering Iran's Destabilising Activities Act of 2017, which covers Iran, Russia, and North Korea, is expected to pass after sailing through the Senate by 98 votes to two in June.

Bob Corker, the Republican senator who sponsored the law, told reporters in Washington on Monday that only “procedural issues” remained to be finalised.

"...