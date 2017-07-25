US votes to sanction EU firms in Russia project

US congressmen are preparing to vote on new Russia sanctions on Tuesday (25 July) in a move set to anger parts of the EU.
The bill, entitled Countering Iran's Destabilising Activities Act of 2017, which covers Iran, Russia, and North Korea, is expected to pass after sailing through the Senate by 98 votes to two in June.
Bob Corker, the Republican senator who sponsored the law, told reporters in Washington on Monday that only “procedural issues” remained to be finalised.
"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.