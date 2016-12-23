Ad
Jobbik, Hungarian main opposition party, is the epicentre of the country's Hungarian pro-Russian extreme-right scene. (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Hungary's pro-Kremlin far right is a regional security threat

by Edit Zgut, Budapest,

The murder of a Hungarian policeman by an extreme-right paramilitary leader in October has shed light on the continuing radicalisation and destabilisation of central and eastern Europe by the Kremlin.

The Hungarian National Front (MNA) was dissolved after its leader Istvan Gyorkos shot the officer as his house was being searched on 26 October.

The neo-Nazi group’s relationship with Russian military intelligence members, which dates back to 2012, came to light during the murder i...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

