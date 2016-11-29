EU failing on Roma rights

EU and member states are failing to help Roma communities, with some 80 percent still facing the risk of poverty.
A report on Tuesday (29 November) by the Vienna-based Agency for Fundamental Rights reveals one in three live in households with no tap water, while one in ten has no electricity.
The figures reveal the failure of repeated integration goals, from the EU commission in 2011...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
