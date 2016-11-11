Ad
President-Elect Donald Trump's election reinforces many of the messages of Brexit.

Brexit Briefing

Trump’s 'Brexit plus' will strengthen May’s hand

by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

The similarities between watching Donald Trump’s victory and Britain’s vote to leave the EU in June were eerie.

An unpopular establishment candidate defeated by loudmouthed, scare-mongering populist - check. A revived nationalism and anger among the economically dispossessed - check.

Even the pattern of election night was the same, as the pundits’ confidence in the accuracy of the exit polls gradually unravelled as Hillary Clinton’s so-called ‘firewall’ of safe states were either...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

