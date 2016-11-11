Trump’s 'Brexit plus' will strengthen May’s hand

The similarities between watching Donald Trump’s victory and Britain’s vote to leave the EU in June were eerie.

An unpopular establishment candidate defeated by loudmouthed, scare-mongering populist - check. A revived nationalism and anger among the economically dispossessed - check.

Even the pattern of election night was the same, as the pundits’ confidence in the accuracy of the exit polls gradually unravelled as Hillary Clinton’s so-called ‘firewall’ of safe states were either...