This WEEK in the European Union

EUOBSERVER / WEEKLY AGENDA (9-14 February 2009) The response to the economic crisis and troubles in eurozone economies stay high on the European agenda this week, with EU finance ministers meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, and the parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee convening with its counterparts from 27 member states on the outlook for the EU economy.

On Monday (9 February), finance ministers of the 16 EU member states that take part in the eurozone will meet...