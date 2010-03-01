Anti-EU sentiment hardening in Iceland

Days ahead of a national referendum on an agreement between Iceland and the UK and the Netherlands over repayment of monies lost when Icelandic online bank Icesave went bankrupt at the height of the economic crisis, a fresh poll of the north Atlantic nation shows that anti-EU feeling is hardening amongst the populace.

Some 56 percent of those surveyd by pollster Capacent on behalf of the Farmers' Association of Iceland opposed EU membership while 33.2 percent backed it.

The scale ...