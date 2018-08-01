Ad
People rescued at sea and returned to Libya often find harsh conditions (Photo: © UNICEF/Romenzi)

EU Commission: Libya unfit for migrant disembarkation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says Libya fails to meet basic international standards for disembarking rescued migrants, after an Italian ship reportedly unloaded some 100 people at a port near Tripoli.

Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud on Tuesday (31 July) said a person's life must not be threatened and that housing, food, and medical needs must be met before disembarkation can take place.

"The Commission has consistently maintained that it does not believe these conditions are be...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

