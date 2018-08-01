EU Commission: Libya unfit for migrant disembarkation

The European Commission says Libya fails to meet basic international standards for disembarking rescued migrants, after an Italian ship reportedly unloaded some 100 people at a port near Tripoli.

Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud on Tuesday (31 July) said a person's life must not be threatened and that housing, food, and medical needs must be met before disembarkation can take place.

"The Commission has consistently maintained that it does not believe these conditions are be...