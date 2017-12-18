EU set to probe Ikea tax affairs

European Commission regulators are reportedly seeking to probe Ikea's corporate tax structure in the Netherlands.
The investigation into the Swedish furniture maker is set to be launched by Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, reported the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday (17 December).
An unnamed senior Dutch EU official was also cited in the Wall Street Journal as saying the Netherlands h...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
