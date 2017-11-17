Ad
Climate activists at a protest at one of Germany's coal-fired power plants (Photo: Friends of the Earth International)

Climate activists 'disappointed' with EU at climate talks

by Peter Teffer, Bonn,

Europe has not done enough to become a leader on climate action, environmental group Friends of the Earth said at a press conference on Friday (17 November), on the last day of climate negotiations in Bonn.

"It has been absolutely disappointing, to say the least," said Meena Raman about the role of the EU at the talks.

Raman represented the Malaysian branch of Friends of the Earth.

"Many of us hoped that the EU would have truly shown leadership," she said.

"We would h...

