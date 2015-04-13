Landmark win by Jobbik poses challenge to Hungarian PM

Hungary's far-right Jobbik narrowly won a by-election on Sunday (12 April) and is set to take on prime minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz as the largest opposition force in the country.

The constituency win - the far-right candidate beat the Fidesz challenger by just 300 votes - is a first for Jobbik and presents a major challenge to Orban and his right-wing party ahead of general elections in 2018.

“The mood is set for a change of government in Hungary and in Jobbik there is ...