The Jobbik party has toned down its inflammatory rhetoric and sought to get rid of its image as a racist party in a bid to woo disillusioned Fidesz voters.  (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Landmark win by Jobbik poses challenge to Hungarian PM

by Adam Halasz, BUDAPEST,

Hungary's far-right Jobbik narrowly won a by-election on Sunday (12 April) and is set to take on prime minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz as the largest opposition force in the country.

The constituency win - the far-right candidate beat the Fidesz challenger by just 300 votes - is a first for Jobbik and presents a major challenge to Orban and his right-wing party ahead of general elections in 2018.

“The mood is set for a change of government in Hungary and in Jobbik there is ...

