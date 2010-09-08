Parliament voices concern over state of EU media

In a disputed report on how the EU should be covered by the media in order to make it more palatable to the public, the European Parliament has divided the blame between EU institutions, national governments and public broadcasters.

The report, drafted by Danish Liberal MEP Morten Lokkegaard, found that lack of information on the EU and its institutions is not the problem, but rather that there is too much of it and "without any real order of priority," even when it is advertised via so...