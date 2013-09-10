US remark prompts potential U-turn on Syria

France, the UK and the US are studying a Russian-Syrian proposal for Syria to give up its chemical arsenal.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov made the offer in Moscow on Monday (9 September), saying: "If the establishment of international control over chemical weapons in that country would allow avoiding strikes, we will immediately start working with Damascus."
He added: "We are calling on the Syrian leadership to not only agree on placing chemical weapons storage sites und...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
