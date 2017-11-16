Ad
MEPs are not held accountable for some €40 million they spend on 'expenses' every year (Photo: European Parliament)

MEP switches vote on 'private expenses' transparency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs leading a probe into the transparency of so-called 'private expenses' appear increasingly under pressure to back rules on accountability of the Parliament's expenses scheme.

Following revelations last week of voting patterns by this website and Transparency International's Brussels office, one of the MEPs has since demanded her vote be changed.

French centre-right EPP Elisabeth Morin-Chartier said she made an error in ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

