Ad
euobserver
In the past, low unemployment allowed workers more flexibility to negotiate pay rises (Photo: Peter Teffer)

In Europe, low wage growth isn't as bad as you think

EU Political
Opinion
by Ilaria Maselli and Frank Steemers, New York,

Throughout Europe, frustration over low wage growth continues to make headlines. But a close look at the data actually disproves some of the outrage.

Unemployment has dropped throughout much of Europe. In the past, a low unemployment rate has been associated with decent wage growth. In other words, less people as 'spare capacity' on the sidelines meant more money going into employees' wallets and pocketbooks.

As an example, consider the Netherlands. From 2004 to 2006, the country ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

How Romania became an EU workers' rights 'guinea pig'
EU overcomes divisions on posted workers
EU unemployment and social problems will take years to fix
In the past, low unemployment allowed workers more flexibility to negotiate pay rises (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections