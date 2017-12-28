Ad
euobserver
Trump astonished Nato in Brussels in May by refusing to pledge to the mutual defence pact over spending complaints. (Photo: NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization)

The EU and US in the age of Trump

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

America's face changed when Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama. But one year on, the foundations of the transatlantic relationship are still intact.

At the same time, the EU itself has also changed due to Brexit. The wider European neighbourhood is almost unrecognisable, with Russia at war in Ukraine and with the Syrian conflict.

The switch in the US from Nobel laureate and first black president, Obama, to Trump, a billionaire populist who tweets fake news and insults, and defend...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

