euobserver
Barnier (r) with UK negotiator David Davis (l) before one the rounds of talks (Photo: European Commission)

EU preparing for Brexit failure, Barnier says

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU is drawing up plans for a no deal Brexit scenario, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview published on Sunday (12 November).

Talking to France's Journal du Dimanche newspaper Barnier warned that people should prepare themselves for the possibility of Brexit talks collapsing.

"That's not my preferred option ... But it's a po...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

