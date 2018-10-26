Ad
Merkel faces another difficult election in Hesse, before her party chairmanship is on the line in December (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Clock change and Merkel's fortunes top This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Halloween-time is traditionally one of the quietest weeks in the EU bubble, with kids out of school, the European Parliament in recess, and most eurocrats leaving Brussels for the week.

Nevertheless, early in the week, EU-watchers can speculate what elections in yet another German region, Hesse, will mean for chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition in Berlin.

Germany's ruling parties are bracing for a second electoral disaster only two weeks after the flop in Bavaria, as polls for ...

