MEPs may be forced to return 'unused' office expenses

The president of the European Parliament and the fourteen vice-presidents will decide on Monday (2 July) whether to make the system of reimbursing MEPs' office expenses more transparent.

MEPs receive the "general expenditure allowance" (GEA) – a lump sum of €4,416 – every month to cover office expenses like phone bills and computer equipment.

However, there are no controls over how they are spent – and many MEPs are reluctant t...