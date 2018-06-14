Ad
Bart Somers in Mechelen (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Belgian mayor invites Orban to migrant-diverse town

by Nikolaj Nielsen, BILBAO,

The mayor of a Belgian town with reportedly more Muslims than Slovakia and Hungary combined wants Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, to visit.

Mechelen mayor Bart Somers on Wednesday (13 June) said his town of 90,000 people has around 20,000 Muslims and that people get along just fine.

"We are very wealthy, safe and a nice town. So maybe Mr Orban has to come visit my town to see that living together can be done," he said.

The Flemish politician was awarded the 2016 Worl...

