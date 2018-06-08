Ad
euobserver
Scientist at the Joint Research Centre in Belgium (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Geel, Belgium,

EU researchers will visit supermarkets in Hungary next week to test a new methodology aimed at spotting any quality differences in the same food products offered for sale in richer and poorer member states.

The tests are part of the European Commission's response to the issue of 'dual food quality', which has been raised by leaders from several central and eastern European countries.

"Consumers in certain parts of Europe have the feeling that the composition, or certain quality-re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Slovakia: EU action on dual food quality is 'first step'
Dual food quality: a recipe for east-west EU friction
EU sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality
Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue
Scientist at the Joint Research Centre in Belgium (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections