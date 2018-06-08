EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary

EU researchers will visit supermarkets in Hungary next week to test a new methodology aimed at spotting any quality differences in the same food products offered for sale in richer and poorer member states.
The tests are part of the European Commission's response to the issue of 'dual food quality', which has been raised by leaders from several central and eastern European countries.
"Consumers in certain parts of Europe have the feeling that the composition, or certain quality-re...
