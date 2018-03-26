Ad
Puigdemont earlier this year in Denmark (Photo: EUobserver)

Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German police on Sunday (25 March) detained former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on a European arrest warrant from Spain.

The ex-Catalan leader is set to appear before a German judge later on Monday. He faces decades in jail in Spain following charges of sedition and rebellion by the Madrid government.

Puigemont's arrest on Sunday sparked widespread protests back in Barcelona, his home base, where crowds gathered in s...

Puigdemont earlier this year in Denmark (Photo: EUobserver)

