"She's shrewd and polished, but she also has a human touch. She's never put a foot wrong" (Photo: Finer Gael)

Irish woman tipped for EU parliament top job

by Andrew Rettman and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Irish politician Mairead McGuinness is being tipped to replace Antonio Tajani as European Parliament (EP) president if he goes to Rome.

When asked by EUobserver on Friday (2 March) if she wanted the post, her office said: "Ms McGuinness does not want to engage in speculation".

But it added, on a positive note, that she was widely popular in the EU assembly.

"She enjoyed the support of 75 percent of members of parliament in 2017 when she stood for the position of [EP] vice...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

