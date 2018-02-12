Ad
euobserver
Merkel: "The four years are what I have promised. And I belong to those people who keep their promises" (Photo: European People's Party)

Merkel defends her coalition government

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel defended her coalition government on Sunday (11 February) in the face of criticism from her own christian-democrat party (CDU/CSU) and division between social-democrats (SPD).

In a TV interview, she admitted that granting the finance ministry, one of the most influential portfolios, to the social-democrats was "painful" for her party. But she said that it was an "acceptable" price to pay to form a government.

"I have to ask myself what is responsibl...

EU Political

euobserver

