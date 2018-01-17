Macron eyes France-UK border agreement

French president Emmanuel Macron is set to discuss reforming a bilateral border agreement with UK prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (18 January) amid pressure to prevent migrants from settling around the port city of Calais.

The Le Touquet agreement from 2003 allows British border controls to take place in Calais as well as similar French controls in the UK.

Macron has threatened to overhaul the agreement with demands that may include more British funding as well as requests...