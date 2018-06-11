Trump befriends Conte, depresses EU

Most EU leaders found US president Donald Trump "depressing" at the G7 meeting, but one of them, Italy's Giuseppe Conte, made a new friend.
"Just met the new prime minister of Italy, Giuseppe, a really great guy. He will be honoured in Washington, at the White House, shortly," Trump tweeted after leaving a summit of the Group of Seven, or G7, powerful countries in Canada on Saturday (9 June).
"He will do a great job - the people of Italy got it right!", Trump added.
Itali...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
