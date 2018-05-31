Trump's trade position weaker against EU than China

US president Donald Trump insists that his country is being treated unfairly by both the EU and China in terms of commercial trade.
By this he means that European and Chinese companies and their employees live on exports to the USA, while Americans benefit far less from market access to Europe and China.
This is why Trump is threatening to start a trade war. He sees himself as in the stronger negotiating position – he thinks that isolation would damage China and Europe more than...
