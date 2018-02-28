Ad
euobserver
MEP Mady Delvaux: 'For once, there is consensus that we have to regulate at European level.' (Photo: © European Union / Nuno Rodrigues)

Interview

Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The author of a European Parliament report on artificial intelligence and robotics has told EUobserver she was growing frustrated with the lack of action on the issue from the European Commission - more than a year after the report was published.

"I thought the commission would come forward with some regulatory proposal, at least on something," said centre-left Luxembourgish MEP Mady Delvaux-Stehres.

"I don't see any progress in the matter," she said.

The parliament adopted ...

DigitalInterview

