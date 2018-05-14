Erdogan and the Queen

Tea with the Queen is a pretty good photo op, especially if you are an autocratic president in the midst of a tough race for re-election.

Such is the case for Turkey's incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived to London on Sunday (13 May) for a three-day visit.



Erdogan's stay in the UK comes after some setbacks in his election campaign.

Last week, Erdogan handed an effective slogan to his opponents after he carelessly commented that if the public wants him to step aside al...