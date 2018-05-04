Austria accused of undermining new EU data law

Three years ago Austria's justice minister complained that the EU's forthcoming data protection rules were too weak. Today, the right-wing government in Vienna says they are too strong.
Austria's governing conservative OVP and far-right FPO parties passed a law last month that critics have said complicates enforcement of new EU-wide data protection rules set for an end of...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
