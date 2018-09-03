Ad
euobserver
Brexit is bad news for democrats in Europe, and good news for authoritarian actors all over the world (Photo: European Commission)

The case for a post-Brexit EU-UK democratic partnership

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Pablo Castillo-Ortiz, Sheffield, UK,

Assuming that everything goes according to plan, the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union in just a few months.

But Brexit will not happen in a political vacuum.

On the contrary, the first withdrawal of an EU country from the block will take place in a moment of extraordinary difficulties for liberal democracies.

The symptoms of the malaise are well known not just to specialists but also to the general public: processes of rule of law backsliding in Hungary a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

European Liberals pin hopes on Macron
EU commission steps up legal case against Poland
'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks
'Hungary is test case for state capture'
Brexit is bad news for democrats in Europe, and good news for authoritarian actors all over the world (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections