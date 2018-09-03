The case for a post-Brexit EU-UK democratic partnership

Assuming that everything goes according to plan, the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union in just a few months.
But Brexit will not happen in a political vacuum.
On the contrary, the first withdrawal of an EU country from the block will take place in a moment of extraordinary difficulties for liberal democracies.
The symptoms of the malaise are well known not just to specialists but also to the general public: processes of rule of law backsliding in Hungary a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.