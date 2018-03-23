Russian diplomats risk EU expulsions over UK attack

The EU has recalled its ambassador to Russia and member states will consider expelling Russian diplomats in reaction to the chemical weapons attack in the UK earlier this month.

That was the upshot of EU summit talks on the incident on Thursday (22 March).

EU leaders also blamed Russia for the attack, but behind the scenes Europe was less united than it seemed.

The decision to recall the EU envoy to Moscow for one month came after British prime minister Theresa May told lead...