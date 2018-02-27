On breast cancer our work is far from over

We have made significant progress in breast cancer treatment and prevention throughout Europe.
Survival for women with metastatic disease has vastly improved and more women who begin treatment early are experiencing successful outcomes.
However, our work is far from over.
Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer and the most frequent cause of cancer death for women in Europe. It stops people in the prime of their lives, often when they are raising children, s...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
