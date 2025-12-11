The case for EU-Japan ties and a new 'D7' — the Democratic 7

In today’s volatile world, democracies risk becoming minorities in a new age of autocracies.

The war in Ukraine, North Korea’s missile tests, and China’s growing assertiveness reveal a stark truth: the great divide of our age is not as geographic as it once was, but political and ideological. It is the fault line between open societies and autocratic ones.

For Europe, the imperative is clear: deepen partnerships with other democracies that share our values, our economic models, and our strategic outlook.

And few countries embody this alignment more than Japan.

Japan is not just a major economy in the Indo-Pacific — it is a democracy of principle, a strategic actor with advanced capabilities, and a steady partner in global security.

Over recent years, Tokyo has grown its defence cooperation, expanded its space and cyber capabilities, and strengthened its regional engagement.

Meanwhile, the nature of threat is shifting.

Autocratic states — Russia, North Korea, China — are cooperating increasingly.

We saw this in their joint summit this September. They share weapons, disinformation tools, and economic coercion tactics.

This autocratic convergence is not isolated. It is systemic.

For instance, China’s economic coercion and Russia’s military aggression complement one another. The result? A challenge not only to Ukraine or Taiwan, but to liberal democracies everywhere.

Europe must respond by reinforcing alliances with other democracies — not just rhetorically, but operationally. Yes, there is already cooperation through the economic G7 framework, but it doesn’t go far enough.

The 'Democratic 7'

I have long advocated for a 'Democratic 7' (D7): the EU, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Together, these nations account for roughly a quarter of global GDP and more than a third of global trade.

Yet what they share is deeper: a network of trust, rule-of-law, and open economy.

Within that framework, Japan stands out. Its contributions in space, defence and high-tech industries are world-class.

Europe should not view Tokyo as adjunct — it should view Japan as central to our strategy. From satellite systems to missile defence, from industrial innovation to standard-setting in critical technologies, Japan can be both partner and template.

Europe’s new defence efforts — such as the EU’s SAFE instrument for ammunition and procurement — will succeed only if they also link with Japan’s capabilities and vision.

That means shared research, compatible industry, and deepened interoperability. It also means collaboration beyond defence: securing supply chains, co-developing resilient infrastructure, and administering technology where economic security equals national security.

In a world where European futures are increasingly tied to the Indo-Pacific, Japan is not peripheral to our interests.

The stakes are real and urgent. Autocrats are aligning; democracies must counter-align. Europe must look East — not in fear, but in solidarity and purpose.

In this age of alignment, our choice of allies defines us. Let us make the right one.





