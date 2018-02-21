Intellectual property protection - the cure for Europe's ills

Like it or not, Europe is getting older, thanks to a combination of falling birthrates and increasing lifespans: from 2006 to 2016, the proportion of European Union citizens aged 65 and up increased from 16.8 percent to 19.2 percent, while the share of under-15s slipped from 16 percent to 15.6 percent.

By 2080, three in ten Europeans will be 65 or older.



Our ageing population isn't a bad thing.

Most people would probably agree it's good to live longer, while smaller family s...