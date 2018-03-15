Meet the European Parliament's twittersphere

This is the first in a series of posts on how members of the European Parliament (MEPs) appear on Twitter.

This first post introduces the EP twittersphere, outlines limitations to the analysis, and points at some broad trends. The following posts will focus on specific aspects.

The dataset at the base of this and the following posts consists of 1,500,680 tweets (yes, about one and a half million tweets) posted by current MEPs. You can explore interactively the last three months o...