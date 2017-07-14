Cyprus talks up in the air

A week after the failure of peace talks between the two Cypriot communities, the Greek Cypriots are calling on Turkish Cypriots to reaffirm their commitment to the reunification of the island.

The collapse of negotiations also comes amid rising tensions with Turkey.

The Republic of Cyprus said on Thursday (13 July) it would continue its exploratory drilling for oil and gas reserves off its coasts, despite Turkey's opposition.

The Republic of Cyprus is the Greek-speaking part...