A president Clinton would continue most of US policies, while president Trump would probably be more destabilising for the EU. (Photo: Reuters)

US election, Turkey and Paris attacks anniversary This WEEK

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Four and half months after the Brexit referendum, Europeans will once again this week feverishly wait for results that will drip throughout the night and could change the world they live in.  

On Tuesday (8 November), US voters will choose their next president - between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The final result should be known early on Wednesday, European time.

For the EU, a president Clinton would be a known entity. She was in charge of the US diplomacy from 2009 to 20...

