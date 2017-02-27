EU tackles CO2 threat This WEEK

EU states will discuss reforms to the bloc’s cap-and-trade system, ETS, for greenhouse gasses on Tuesday (28 February) in their first test of credibility after the bloc ratified the Paris climate accord last year.

The bill, still in its early stages, aims to balance climate obligations with industry concerns, with member states split into three groups, according to the Reuters news agency.

France, Sweden, and the UK are keen to raise carbon permit prices to impose a cost on pollu...