West shows $1bn of faith in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown faith in Ukraine’s reform efforts by disbursing new money. A new ceasefire deal has also given fresh hope of peace.
The IMF on Wednesday (14 September) in Washington voted to unblock $1 billion in macro-financial assistance, coming on top of $6.7 billion in previous payments under a $17.5 billion bailout programme.
Its decision, after a 13-month delay due largely to concerns on corruption, also frees the US to guarantee $1 billion ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
