West shows $1bn of faith in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown faith in Ukraine’s reform efforts by disbursing new money. A new ceasefire deal has also given fresh hope of peace.

The IMF on Wednesday (14 September) in Washington voted to unblock $1 billion in macro-financial assistance, coming on top of $6.7 billion in previous payments under a $17.5 billion bailout programme.

Its decision, after a 13-month delay due largely to concerns on corruption, also frees the US to guarantee $1 billion ...