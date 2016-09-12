King to become UK's last EU commissioner

Sir Julian King, the likely last EU commissioner from the UK, refused to be drawn into speculation on Brexit while quizzed on Monday (12 September) by MEPs in a three-hour hearing on his security portfolio.

King, the UK’s outgoing ambassador to France, began his speech to the EP civil liberties committee in French, in a gesture to dispel suspicion he would represent UK interests only.

“Personally, I have always been proud to be British and proud to be European and see no contradi...