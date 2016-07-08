Ad
The Warsaw meeting came two years after Russia invaded Ukraine (Photo: nato.int)

Nato's Russia-deterrent takes shape in Warsaw

by Andrew Rettman, WARSAW,

Canada, Germany, the UK and the US will take the lead in defending Europe from potential Russian aggression, in plans agreed at a Nato summit in Warsaw on Friday (8 July).

Canada will head a force of some 1,000 men, called a battalion in military jargon, to be stationed in Latvia. Germany will lead a battalion in Lithuania. The UK will lead one in Estonia and the US will lead one in Poland.

US leader Barack Obama told Polish president Andrzej Duda that almost 1,000 US soldiers w...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

