Draghi warns eurozone leaders on recession 'relapse'

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Friday (24 October) gave a stark warning to eurozone leaders about the risk of a "relapse into recession" unless they agree on a "concrete timetable" of reforms and spur investments.

"The eurozone is at a critical stage, the recovery has lost its momentum, confidence is declining, unemployment is high. Commitments were made but often words were not followed by deeds," Draghi told the 18 leaders of eurozone countries who gathered for a special ...