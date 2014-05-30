Ad
Merkel with Juncker (r) and her German top candidate McAllister (l) at a rally in Berlin (Photo: Jean Claude Juncker photostream)

Merkel endorses Juncker after all

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday (30 May) gave her first clear endorsement of Jean-Claude Juncker to become the next president of the EU commission, after criticism back home about EU leaders ignoring the democratic process.

Speaking at a Catholics' gathering in Regensburg, Merkel said that the centre-right European People's Party and its top candidate (Spitzenkandidat) Juncker came in first after last week's EU elections.

"That is why I am now conducting all of my talks...

