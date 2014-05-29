Le Pen gathers allies for new far-right EP group

French leader Marine Le Pen of the National Front was in Brussels Wednesday (28 May) to gather allies, but came up short in her bid to form a far-right European Parliament group.

“We have five nationalities already out of the seven that we need so it’s a pretty solid basis for us to form a group,” said Le Pen in Brussels.

Le Pen said they should get the additional remaining two by July latest and announced the future faction alongside allies from the Netherlands' Freedom party, A...