ECB nominates French woman for bank supervisor

French woman Daniele Nouy is set to become the EU's first top bank supervisor after being nominated for the job by the European Central Bank's (ECB) senior officials.

The ECB governing council announced the move on Wednesday (20 November).

Nouy is to be the only candidate for the job, and will work alongside a vice chairman to be selected from the ECB's six man executive board.

EU lawmakers finalised legislation to create a single bank supervisor this autumn, with the new r...