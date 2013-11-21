Ad
euobserver
The single supervisory regime will be up and running in 2014 (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB nominates French woman for bank supervisor

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

French woman Daniele Nouy is set to become the EU's first top bank supervisor after being nominated for the job by the European Central Bank's (ECB) senior officials.

The ECB governing council announced the move on Wednesday (20 November).

Nouy is to be the only candidate for the job, and will work alongside a vice chairman to be selected from the ECB's six man executive board.

EU lawmakers finalised legislation to create a single bank supervisor this autumn, with the new r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Dijsselbloem to replace Juncker as Eurogroup chief
EU bank supervision to come to life next year
The single supervisory regime will be up and running in 2014 (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections