UK leak indicates limits of EU action on Ukraine

A leaked British document indicates that Europe is less likely than the US to react forcefully to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The leak took place in London on Monday (3 March), when a freelance photographer, Steve Back, got an image of a classified document being carried by a British official into a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.

It said the UK backs EU-level "visa restrictions/travel bans" on Russian officials and supports "deployment of OSCE and/or UN (bu...