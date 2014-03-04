Ad
euobserver
Media pack in Downing Street, London (Photo: Downing Street)

UK leak indicates limits of EU action on Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A leaked British document indicates that Europe is less likely than the US to react forcefully to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The leak took place in London on Monday (3 March), when a freelance photographer, Steve Back, got an image of a classified document being carried by a British official into a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.

It said the UK backs EU-level "visa restrictions/travel bans" on Russian officials and supports "deployment of OSCE and/or UN (bu...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ukraine crisis: EU threatens asset freeze on Russian officials
EU & the World

