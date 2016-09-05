Ad
Poles are now the largest minority in the UK. (Photo: Ben Sutherland)

Polish ministers seek British assurances for diaspora

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Three Polish ministers are travelling to London on Monday (5 September) to seek reassurances regarding the safety of their citizens in the UK - including their right to stay once Britain leaves the EU.

Prime minister Beata Szydlo dispatched Witold Waszczykowski, Zbigniew Ziobro and Mariusz Blaszczak - ministers of foreign affairs, justice and interior - for a last-minute trip after two Polish men were attacked in the town of Harlow in Essex on Sunday.

Another Polish emigre, Arka...

