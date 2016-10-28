Ad
Dutch prime minister Rutte (l) thinks he can get a deal with other EU member states, but is dependent on opposition parties at home (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dutch PM asks opposition's help on Ukraine agreement

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte pleaded with opposition parties on Friday (28 October) to help him find a response to the popular rejection of an EU-Ukraine trade deal earlier this year.

“In the interest of the nation, I appeal to the reasonable forces in the Netherlands to support the option for a solution,” Rutte said, adding it was an appeal “from the heart”.

Last April, 61.1 percent of those Dutch voters who showed up in a citizens-enforced referendum voted to reject the Europ...

