Canada woos sceptical EU left on trade deal

It’s still not sure that the EU-Canada summit, scheduled for 27-28 October, will actually take place.

The main point on the programme - a comprehensive EU-Canada free-trade agreement, CETA - is under pressure, even though negotiations officially finished in 2014 and, according to trade representatives on both sides, it is the best trade agreement the world has seen so far.

But not everyone is convinced.

When EU trade ministers meet on Friday (23 September), they will discu...